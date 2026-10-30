Internet needs to be placed under total control — Financial Supervision Chief

It has been proposed imposing comprehensive control over internet traffic to restrict access to online casinos, pornographic websites and other undesirable resources in Kyrgyzstan. The initiative was put forward by Kairat Mamatov, chairman of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market, during his speech on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, existing restrictions are not sufficiently effective, as Kyrgyzstanis continue to use prohibited gambling platforms, including through VPN services.

"Funds need to be allocated to place all internet traffic under total control. I believe filters must be introduced. For example, internet traffic is monitored in China, and when we travel there, many of our applications do not work,” Mamatov said.

The head of the Financial Supervision Service noted that foreign online casinos continue to operate in Kyrgyzstan, causing citizens to lose large sums of money.

«People lose money, cars and houses. Despite the bans, they continue gambling on foreign platforms. Some use VPNs, while others find different ways to circumvent the restrictions, ” he said.

According to Mamatov, alongside online casinos, the authorities should also consider restricting access to pornographic websites and certain online games.

In particular, he mentioned the popular gaming platform Roblox, which, he said, has also raised concerns over child safety.

"Members of the Zhogorku Kenesh are already raising the issue of blocking such resources. As far as I know, Roblox has been banned in Turkey. Therefore, the Ministry of Digital Development needs to consider filtering internet traffic,” the Financial Supervision Service Chief said.

At the same time, Mamatov acknowledged that introducing such a system would require substantial financial investment and could cause public dissatisfaction.

He recalled the public reaction to the blocking of TikTok in Kyrgyzstan but stressed that he considers tighter controls necessary to protect citizens, particularly minors.

"People may once again express their dissatisfaction, as they did with TikTok. But we spend two to three hours a day on social media. We also need to think about the safety of our children,” he said.

Mamatov also highlighted the development of artificial intelligence and the emergence of new online resources that make it possible to circumvent existing restrictions.

According to him, foreign counterparts face situations in which, after an illegal website is blocked, its owners almost immediately create new domains and resume operations.

The head of the Financial Supervision Service believes Kyrgyzstan needs to establish a comprehensive system for monitoring online threats, strengthen cooperation among government agencies and create dedicated cybersecurity units.