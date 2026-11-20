The Cabinet of Ministers designated ElCat as the sole operator responsible for the delivery, transit and transmission of international internet traffic in Kyrgyzstan. The relevant resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Under the document, ElCat is granted an exclusive, indefinite right to provide cross-border interconnection of data transmission networks, as well as the routing, transit and termination of international traffic.

Other telecommunications operators have been advised to transfer their existing international communication channel lease agreements to ElCat and ensure that they receive international internet traffic through the company's technical infrastructure. They have no more than 60 calendar days from the resolution's entry into force to agree on the terms and schedule for transferring the contracts.

The industry regulator has been tasked with overseeing implementation of the decision and working with ElCat to develop and approve an economically justified and transparent tariff policy. The terms must be the same for all telecommunications operators.

The Cabinet says the decision is aimed at strengthening digital sovereignty, ensuring state control over strategic information flows and safeguarding national security.

ElCat has been advised to use the revenue generated to develop critical information infrastructure. This includes modernizing national data centers and international internet gateways, building backup fiber-optic lines along the state border and expanding international data transit capacity.

At the same time, the resolution does not revoke or restrict the status, rights or obligations of national telecommunications operators as established by a Cabinet decision.

Plans to make ElCat the sole provider of international internet connectivity had previously sparked controversy among internet providers, experts and members of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The Presidential Affairs Department explained the initiative as a measure to improve network security and increase revenue for the state-owned company. It also said the wholesale tariff had been fixed at $0.75 per Mbps, while traffic volume during the pilot project had increased to 1.7 terabits per second.

However, telecommunications operators and IT specialists warned of serious risks. In their view, routing all traffic through a single company could leave the entire country without internet access in the event of a major technical failure.

They also warned that the absence of competition could lead to lower connection speeds and service quality, higher prices for providers in the future, and make it easier for the authorities to block websites and online services.