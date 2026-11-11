Artificial glaciers to be created in 1,000 Kyrgyz villages using new technology

Kyrgyzstan has become the first country in the world to develop and approve a technical guideline for creating artificial glaciers and introducing a new “Artificial Glacier–Reservoir–Farmer” system, which incorporates drip irrigation.

The new technology will be rolled out in approximately 1,000 villages across the country, particularly in mountainous communities facing water shortages due to the shrinking of natural glaciers. Matraim Zhusupov, a water resources expert at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the problem is expected to worsen each year.

“The flow of small rivers is decreasing as natural glaciers shrink. The limited water flow seeps into gravel and pebble deposits and never reaches the villages. As a result, for example, trees around a school in one mountain village have dried up. Due to a lack of irrigation water, people in mountain villages are abandoning farming, crop production and livestock breeding. This leads to migration. Only elderly people and children remain in these villages, which already have small populations. Artificial glaciers could help address a range of problems, including biodiversity conservation,” Zhusupov said.

Artificial glaciers have been built in Kyrgyzstan for several years.

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However, the expert noted that many are constructed without proper planning or adherence to technical standards and eventually stop functioning.

“Mountain communities have built around 30 artificial glaciers. They operate for a year or two and then stop working. That is why I developed an engineering guideline with specific calculations. We tested the design for creating large artificial glaciers in Sumbula rural area of Leilek district, Batken region, and assessed the provisions of the guideline as a whole. Now the problem of water shortages can be addressed,” Zhusupov said.

Asked how long an artificial glacier can last, the expert explained that this depends on the system used. One village installed a single vertical fountain pipe, another installed four, and a third installed 10.

“Artificial glaciers are best built in mountainous areas above 2,100 meters above sea level. Their volume can reach the size of a five-storey building, allowing them to last until mid-June. As the ice melts, the water is collected in a special reservoir through a pipeline. The meltwater is then supplied to the village. No pumps are needed because the pipeline runs downhill along the gorge. This amount of water should be sufficient for a small village to provide drinking water for livestock and irrigate farmland,” Zhusupov said.

According to him, creating an artificial glacier costs approximately $7,000–8,000, while a reservoir and pipeline require an additional $35,000–50,000.

“FAO will continue working with development partners to attract investment and scale up this technology across the country. Local residents can build such systems through the traditional ashar community-based collective work method. Several Central Asian countries have expressed interest in our experience, with delegations from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan among the first to visit. Kazakhstan has also shown interest. The technology could be useful for other mountainous countries as well,” Matraim Zhusupov concluded.