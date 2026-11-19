More than 6 million soms were allegedly embezzled at the Osh Regional Forensic Medical Examination Center, the Prosecutor’s Office of Osh region reported.

An investigation into compliance with anti-corruption legislation found that, in 2025–2026, responsible officials at the institution allegedly misappropriated 6,043,812 soms.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, funds allocated for various expenses of the center were transferred to individuals’ bank accounts under the guise of payments for services. The money was subsequently returned to the personal accounts of the employees responsible.

The inspection also uncovered cases of unlawful payments of various compensation allowances.

A criminal case has been opened under Articles 337, Abuse of Official Position, and 210, Misappropriation or Embezzlement of Entrusted Property, of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigative proceedings are underway.