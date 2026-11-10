Economic overheating, higher tariffs and fuel prices — key risks for Kyrgyzstan

Economic overheating, higher electricity tariffs and rising fuel and lubricant prices are keeping inflation elevated. This is stated in a new report by the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD).

According to the report, EFSD analysts forecast average inflation of 11.6 percent for 2026, compared with 12.2 percent year-on-year in the first nine months. Inflation is not expected to return to the National Bank’s target range of 5–7 percent until 2028–2029, amid an anticipated tightening of monetary conditions.

The EFSD forecasts average annual inflation of 11.1 percent in 2026 and 8.7 percent in 2027. Rising food and energy prices, higher tariffs and strong domestic demand are contributing to inflationary pressures.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic is keeping its discount rate at 12 percent per annum, making loans less attractive to households and businesses. It is also actively withdrawing excess liquidity through the issuance of its own notes.

However, commercial banks’ loan portfolios continue to grow rapidly, increasing by 42.2 percent as of the end of August 2026. At the same time, the share of non-performing loans has risen to 11.3 percent, reaching its highest level since 2024.

Budget deficit and public debt

Large capital expenditures and the recapitalization of state-owned enterprises are contributing to a persistent republican budget deficit. The EFSD estimates that the deficit will reach 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2026. It is then expected to gradually narrow to 1.8 percent of GDP by 2029.

Kyrgyzstan’s public debt stood at 40.4 percent of GDP at the end of the first half of 2026. The structure of borrowing is also changing: external debt fell to 20.9 percent of GDP due to debt repayments and economic growth, while domestic debt increased to 19.6 percent of GDP following government securities placements to recapitalize state institutions, including a 60 billion soms allocation to ABank.

Remittances and foreign exchange reserves

The current account deficit in 2026 is being affected by modest growth in gold exports and a decline in remittances. Inflows from Russia fell by 11.6 percent amid tighter migration legislation. As a result, net inflows declined from 18.5 percent to 11.7 percent of GDP.

The country’s gross international reserves stood at $8.2 billion amid foreign exchange interventions — with sales exceeding $2.2 billion in November — and fluctuations in global gold prices. Despite the decline in reserves, the country’s external position remains stable: reserves are sufficient to cover approximately 6.4 months of strategically important imports of goods and services.

Risks and uncertainties

The main risks facing Central Asian economies stem from both external shocks and domestic challenges.