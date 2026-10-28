Kyrgyzstan proposes establishing international fund to protect Issyk-Kul

Kyrgyzstan is promoting an initiative to establish an international trust fund under the auspices of the United Nations to protect Issyk-Kul Lake. The proposal was discussed at the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17), taking place in Yerevan from October 19 to 30.

Kyrgyzstan’s delegation is led by Dinara Kemelova, the President’s Special Representative for the Mountain Agenda.

On October 26, the conference held Mountain Ecosystems Day, organized by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Mountain Partnership.

Speaking at the closing session, Kemelova called on the international community to move beyond declarations and commitments and take concrete action to protect mountain ecosystems and preserve biodiversity.

The Kyrgyz delegation placed particular emphasis on initiatives announced by President Sadyr Japarov at the COP17 Leaders Summit.

In addition to establishing a trust fund to protect Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan is proposing a dedicated mountain programme under the Global Environment Facility and the establishment of a Global Mountain Resilience Center in Bishkek.

Conference participants discussed the restoration of mountain ecosystems, ways to attract international funding and the introduction of modern technologies for biodiversity monitoring.

Kyrgyzstan also stressed the need to take into account the specific challenges faced by mountainous countries, where difficult geographical conditions and the effects of climate change complicate environmental research.

On the sidelines of COP17, Dinara Kemelova held bilateral meetings with representatives of Spain, Andorra, Greece, Panama, Poland, Norway, Cambodia, the Philippines and Saudi Arabia.

She also invited international partners to attend the Second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek+25, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan on October 21–23, 2027.

COP17 brings together representatives of the countries party to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity. The conference is expected to attract around 15,000 participants.