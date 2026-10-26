Kyrgyzstan and Qatar discuss need to launch direct flights

Kyrgyzstan’s First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev held bilateral talks with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed, during a working visit to Qatar.

The sides discussed prospects for developing bilateral trade, economic and investment ties, with a particular focus on increasing trade turnover, implementing joint projects and creating favourable conditions for cooperation between business communities in the two countries.

The need to launch direct flights between the two countries was a key topic of the talks. The sides noted that establishing direct air links would help increase trade turnover, boost business contacts, expand tourist flows and strengthen bilateral economic ties, the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service said.

The parties also discussed holding the second session of the Kyrgyz-Qatari Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation in the near future. The commission is an important mechanism for coordinating bilateral cooperation and implementing agreements reached.

Daniyar Amangeldiev reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding cooperation with Qatar, noting significant potential for closer ties in trade, investment and industry.