Kyrgyz Cabinet, UN WFP discuss development of school meals system

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Mamatkanov met with Carl Skau, Acting Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the sides discussed current issues of cooperation.

Ulan Mamatkanov highly praised the support provided by the WFP to the Kyrgyz Republic and stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the development of the school meals system and support for low-income families and socially vulnerable groups, including families with children, persons with disabilities, older people and residents of hard-to-reach communities.

The sides also discussed ways to strengthen targeted food assistance and implement other measures aimed at ensuring adequate nutrition for people in need.

Carl Skau, in turn, expressed interest in further expanding cooperation and implementing joint projects and pilot programmes in these areas.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue working together under the Food Security and Nutrition Programme for 2025–2030.