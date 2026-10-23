16 low-income families in Bishkek receive 150,000 soms each to start business

Sixteen low-income families in Bishkek's Sverdlovsky district have each received 150,000 soms in non-repayable financial assistance under the state social contract program, the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The funds are intended to help beneficiaries start their own businesses.

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According to the municipality, the commission received 57 applications from district residents. Eight more business projects were approved following the latest commission meeting.

The social contract program is implemented under the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 385, dated July 15, 2022.

Efforts to support low-income families in the district are ongoing.