Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is proposing amendments to legislation aimed at increasing liability for domestic violence and crimes against minors. Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov announced this at a meeting on the country’s socioeconomic development and improving the effectiveness of public administration in the regions.

According to him, one of the ministry’s priorities will be to strengthen crime prevention and introduce mechanisms to identify and prevent potential threats.

“We will propose amendments and additions to the current legislation aimed at increasing liability for crimes against minors, domestic violence and actions that pose a threat to the public,” Niyazbekov said.

The Interior Ministry will also develop new procedures for cooperation with local authorities and other government agencies to enable a faster response to citizens’ complaints and help prevent crimes.