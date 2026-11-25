A 16-day campaign to prevent violence began in Kyrgyzstan on November 25. Speaker of Parliament Marlen Mamataliev announced this at a Zhogorku Kenesh session.

He said this year’s campaign focuses on ensuring justice, protecting victims and combating impunity.

“Parliament adopts numerous laws to combat violence, but we also understand that parliamentary oversight of their implementation needs to be strengthened. The recent incident in Talas shows that more work is needed to improve public behavior and reduce aggression among citizens,” Mamataliev said.

The United Nations in Kyrgyzstan also announced that it was joining the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

“By bringing together the efforts of the entire UN system in Kyrgyzstan, we will raise awareness of violence, call for action and defend every woman’s and girl’s right to live free from fear and violence. Throughout these 16 days and every day after the campaign ends, we will continue working towards this shared goal,” the organization said in a statement.