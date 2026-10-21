Kyrgyzstan plans to integrate AI into public administration

Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce artificial intelligence into public administration, healthcare, education, the economy, agriculture, transport and public security, President Sadyr Japarov said at a national meeting.

Over the next five years, the authorities intend to develop digital infrastructure, support domestic IT companies and train specialists in artificial intelligence, data analysis and cybersecurity.

The president stressed the need to strengthen the protection of government information resources, critical infrastructure and citizens’ personal data.

"Over the next five years, we must make a major technological leap and build a modern digital state,” Japarov said.

According to the president, the state should move away from management based on reporting toward decision-making grounded in real data, forecasting and problem prevention.