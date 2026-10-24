Agriculture Ministry to receive first images from Kyrgyz satellite soon

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Agriculture will receive the first images from the country’s satellite at the end of October and begin processing them, Agriculture Minister Erlist Akunbekov told journalists on the sidelines of AgroTechExpo 2026.

According to the minister, the processed images will be made available to farmers.

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He said the iDiykan mobile application would allow users to register and join a queue for services, while banks would accept applications through the platform. The app has been operating in test mode for two months, with final adjustments still underway. Once these are completed, the ministry will be able to monitor the situation of individual farmers.

Akunbekov explained that iDiykan is synchronized with the land cadastre and the animal tracking system. The application will also be connected to the Kyrgyz satellite, enabling farmers to monitor changes in both crop production and livestock farming.

The satellite was launched into orbit on October 2 as part of a group of spacecraft carried by a single launch vehicle. Its launch was the result of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates. The satellite will be operated from a control center in Bishkek.