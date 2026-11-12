Kyrgyzstan plans to develop its own space industry. The Presidential Affairs Department has submitted a draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution approving the State Program for the Development of the Space Industry for 2027–2031 for public discussion.

According to the explanatory note, the main goal of the program is to establish a national space industry and introduce satellite technologies into public administration, the economy and the national security system.

The program envisages developing national infrastructure for Earth observation, expanding satellite communications, advancing geoinformation technologies and conducting scientific research.

In particular, the authorities plan to establish satellite data exchange between government agencies and provide local government bodies, research institutions and businesses with access to digital services.

Satellite technologies are expected to be used to address government needs, support economic development and improve the efficiency of territorial management.

Special attention will also be paid to international cooperation, developing the technological infrastructure and creating conditions for the commercial use of space technologies.

The explanatory note states that under a presidential decree dated April 29, 2026, the Presidential Affairs Department is responsible for developing and implementing state policy in the field of satellite technologies.

The information presented does not indicate that Kyrgyzstan plans to launch rockets independently or build a spaceport. The program focuses primarily on the use of satellite data, infrastructure development and digital technologies.

The draft description does not specify the program's total cost, sources of funding or exact implementation deadlines for individual projects.