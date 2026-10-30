Cabinet Chairman hands over 50 units of road equipment to Transport Ministry

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in events marking Road Transport and Road Maintenance Workers’ Day.

First, at Turdakun Usubaliev Square in Bishkek, he handed over the keys to more than 50 new specialized vehicles to the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The batch included dump trucks, motor graders and loaders.

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According to the Cabinet of Ministers, a total of 1,344 vehicles were purchased for the road sector between 2022 and 2026. For comparison, 648 vehicles were purchased between 2010 and 2020.

Kasymaliev then attended a ceremony at the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall.

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In his address, he noted that funding for the road sector had increased significantly in recent years. While around 2 billion soms used to be allocated annually for this purpose, funding has reached 60 billion soms in recent years.

"In 2025, 1,545 kilometers of roads were asphalted, and this year the figure will exceed 1,700 kilometers. This clearly demonstrates how much the scale of road construction has expanded,” the Cabinet Chairman said.

He also emphasized the importance of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project for the development of logistics and the country's economy.

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At the end of the event, road sector employees received certificates of honour and letters of appreciation. In addition, several newly built and renovated roads in the regions were officially opened online.