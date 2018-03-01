00:25
Local residents break fence, protest against investor at Makmal

Residents of Toguz-Toro district of Jalal-Abad region again protest against the construction of a gold recovery plant. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

About a hundred locals reportedly broke into the territory of GL Makmal Developing company and broke the fence.

This is the second protest of the local residents. After the first, construction of the gold recovery plant was suspended. Now people demand to completely destroy even those buildings that the investor had already built. Local residents believe that construction will harm the ecology of the region.

Kyrgyzaltyn signed an agreement with Kurandy Developing on the lease of a land plot on the territory of Makmalzoloto. It is planned to build an absolutely new production facility for processing gold-bearing raw materials from the whole country. The company Kurandy Developing and the Chinese businessman Yang Weihong founded the company GL Makmal Developing, which conducts the work.
