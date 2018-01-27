Equipment at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant fails

Equipment at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant failed. Press service of Electric Stations JSC reported.

It was noted that yesterday, on January 26, at 6 pm, the load at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant was reduced from 340 MW (145 MW at the new unit and 195 MW — at old boiler units) to 154 ( 134 MW at the new unit and 20 MW — at old boiler units).

The equipment for supplying feedwater makeup for old boilers failed.

The temperature of the network water was reduced from 84 degrees to 62. All night through the power engineers worked to eliminate the failure.