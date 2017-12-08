Kyrgyzstan to be represented in two sports at Olympics 2018

At the Winter Olympics 2018, Kyrgyzstan will be represented in two sports. This was announced by the director of the State Agency for Youth, Physical Culture and Sports Kanat Amankulov at a meeting with the Ambassador of South Korea to the Kyrgyz Republic Jeong Byung Hu and consul Yoo Myung Su.
The sides discussed the preparation of our athletes for Olympics, which will be held in Pyeongchang city (
Reportedly, Kyrgyzstanis are intensively preparing for the Olympics: skiers are in the training camps in
The Ambassador expressed readiness to render any assistance in training of the athletes.