Kyrgyzstan to be represented in two sports at Olympics 2018

At the Winter Olympics 2018, Kyrgyzstan will be represented in two sports. This was announced by the director of the State Agency for Youth, Physical Culture and Sports Kanat Amankulov at a meeting with the Ambassador of South Korea to the Kyrgyz Republic Jeong Byung Hu and consul Yoo Myung Su.

The sides discussed the preparation of our athletes for Olympics, which will be held in Pyeongchang city ( South Korea ) on February 9-25. Kanat Amankulov noted that the Kyrgyzstanis will perform there at the competitions in alpine skiing and biathlon. Yevgeny Timofeev has already got a license for mountain skiing.

Reportedly, Kyrgyzstanis are intensively preparing for the Olympics: skiers are in the training camps in Switzerland and Austria , and biathletes are in Russia .

The Ambassador expressed readiness to render any assistance in training of the athletes.