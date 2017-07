Ton village in Issyk-Kul region hosted an Ethnic Festival «Teskey Jeek». Tourist destination «South shore of Issyk-Kul " reported.

According to it, the program included performance of traditional hunting salbuurun, equestrian games, master classes, national games and flash mob. Guests and participants of the festival took part in setting up a yurt and got acquainted with the traditions and way of life of the nomads.