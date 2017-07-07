13:36
Verification of Law on Guarantees of President's Activities stopped in KR

The Constitutional Chamber has terminated the proceedings on the verification of Articles 1 and 4 of the Law on Guarantees of the Activities of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. Klara Sooronkulova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the decision was made today by the Constitutional Chamber under the Supreme Court. On May 4, she took into consideration the petition for recognition of Articles 1 and 4 of the Law on Guarantees of the Activities of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic contradicting the Constitution.

Article 4 authorizes the Prosecutor General to protect the honor and dignity of the head of state.

Klara Sooronkulova filed a petition. In accordance with civil procedure legislation, the court was obliged to suspend the proceedings in the case of Zanoza.kg journalists until the resolution of another issue considered in constitutional proceedings. But the judges of the first instance continued its consideration.

However, on June 19, 2017, the Constitutional Chamber received petitions from Klara Sooronkulova, Rita Karasartova, Narynbek Idinov, Dina Maslova on release of claims and termination of proceedings.
