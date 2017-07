Ex-ombudsman Tursunbek Akun intends to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan . He confirmed the information on his nomination to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a kurultai of the human rights party took place today and its members unanimously supported his candidacy.

Tursunbek Akun intends to submit documents to the Central Election Commission tomorrow.

Earlier, the CEC received applications from sixteen Kyrgyz citizens wishing to take part in the presidential race.