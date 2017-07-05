Kyrgyz сitizens to be taught to vote in presidential elections consciously

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be taught to vote in presidential elections consciously. The information and educational campaign «Choose consciously! You are responsible for the future of your country!» has been launched, the public fund «Civil Platform» reported.

The main goal of the campaign is to increase the level of awareness of the population about the electoral process and innovations in electoral legislation, the basic rights of citizens and voting procedures.

There are two information and resource centers (IRC), where citizens can get professional advice from specialists and necessary information on all issues of electoral law and the election process in Bishkek and Osh cities.

Meetings with voters will be held in 20 cities to clarify the main issues of voting procedures and the prevention of violations. Visual materials and instructions on the rules of the election process will be distributed.