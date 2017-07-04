17:05
+35
USD 69.37
EUR 78.93
RUB 1.18
English

Valentina Matviyenko urges CIS countries to preserve Russian language

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko urged the CIS countries to preserve the Russian language. She stated this today during the international cultural and educational forum «Children of the Commonwealth», which takes place on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake.

Valentina Matviyenko noted that the CIS countries have a common history and origins. Therefore, it is important for them to preserve the Russian language as a language of interethnic communication in the Commonwealth space.

«It is important for us to preserve not only the national languages ​​and culture, but also the Russian language as the language of interethnic communication. It allows us to understand each other and gives a lot to our national cultural development," Valentina Matviyenko summed up.
link:
views: 35
Print
Related
Valentina Matviyenko expresses her opinion about Eurasian vector of Kyrgyzstan
Visit of Valentina Matviyenko to Issyk-Kul
Children of CIS countries must remember common culture and continue traditions
Chynybai Tursunbekov names greatest friend of Kyrgyzstan
Valentina Matviyenko arrives in Issyk-Kul region
Valentina Matvienko tells President about Forum “Children of Commonwealth"
Valentina Matviyenko to visit Kyrgyzstan
Meeting of Council of Heads of CIS Customs Services to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to host forum of undergraduates and young scientists of CIS
Two CIS countries recognize Kyrgyz ID card of 2017
Popular
Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads
Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees
Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers
Extremist literature found at deputy of local council Extremist literature found at deputy of local council