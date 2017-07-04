Valentina Matviyenko urges CIS countries to preserve Russian language

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko urged the CIS countries to preserve the Russian language. She stated this today during the international cultural and educational forum «Children of the Commonwealth», which takes place on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake .

Valentina Matviyenko noted that the CIS countries have a common history and origins. Therefore, it is important for them to preserve the Russian language as a language of interethnic communication in the Commonwealth space.

«It is important for us to preserve not only the national languages ​​and culture, but also the Russian language as the language of interethnic communication. It allows us to understand each other and gives a lot to our national cultural development," Valentina Matviyenko summed up.