CEC registers representatives of 3 presidential candidates

The Central Election Commission registered representatives of three presidential candidates. The decision was made today at the meeting of the commission.

Thus, 12 representatives of presidential candidate Nazarbek Nyshanov were registered. CEC Chairwoman Nurzhan Shayldabekova noted that the decree should clearly indicate which issues each representative manages.

Two authorized representatives of Bakyt Torobayev and three representatives of Taalatbek Masadykov were also approved.

Decision was not made on the authorized representative of Tursunbai Bakir uulu. Kamchy Savutov is an employee of the State Material Reserves Fund under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. The CEC did not receive any information on the representative. The issue was postponed.
