CEC registers representatives of 3 presidential candidates

The Central Election Commission registered representatives of three presidential candidates. The decision was made today at the meeting of the commission.

Thus, 12 representatives of presidential candidate Nazarbek Nyshanov were registered. CEC Chairwoman Nurzhan Shayldabekova noted that the decree should clearly indicate which issues each representative manages.

Two authorized representatives of Bakyt Torobayev and three representatives of Taalatbek Masadykov were also approved.