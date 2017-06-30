Alternative road North – South. Photoreport

One of the major road projects in Kyrgyzstan is the alternative North — South road. It will connect the northern regions of the republic with the southern. Its length from Balykchy to Jalal-Abad is 433 km .

Unlike the existing Bishkek — Osh road, there are no passes here, and the highest point is 2,500 m above sea level. It is a tunnel on Kok-Art Pass , 3 km 815 m long.