Alternative road North – South. Photoreport

One of the major road projects in Kyrgyzstan is the alternative North — South road. It will connect the northern regions of the republic with the southern. Its length from Balykchy to Jalal-Abad is 433 km.
Unlike the existing Bishkek — Osh road, there are no passes here, and the highest point is 2,500 m above sea level. It is a tunnel on Kok-Art Pass, 3 km 815 m long.
Two overpasses with a length of 400 and 1,086 m will be built over the Naryn River, the height of their supports will be 40 m. The road passes through the picturesque places of Naryn and Jalal-Abad regions.