Kyrgyzstan approves new rules for safe transportation of radioactive materials

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has approved new requirements for the safe transportation of radioactive materials, substances, and sources of ionizing radiation. The document is aimed at bringing national legislation into line with international standards in the field of radiation safety.

According to the resolution, the rules were developed to ensure safety during the transportation of hazardous materials and to minimize risks to the population and the environment.

The following agencies have been designated as responsible for implementing the document:

Ministry of Internal Affairs;

Ministry of Emergency Situations;

Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision;

Ministry of Health.

These bodies will oversee compliance with the requirements and ensure coordination of actions.

Funding for the implementation of the resolution will be provided within the limits of the state budget allocated for the respective year.

The document will enter into force ten days after its adoption.