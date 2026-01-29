10:59
USD 87.45
EUR 104.78
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan and China discuss cooperation between think tanks and historians

State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Arslan Koichiev met with Gao Xiang, President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), who heads one of China’s leading think tanks.

According to the press service of the Presidential Administration, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation between think tanks and the academic community of Kyrgyzstan and China, as well as interaction between historians of the two countries.

Arslan Koichiev noted that Gao Xiang is a renowned scholar specializing in the history of China during the Qing Dynasty, and his reports and assessments of the current international situation are a focus of attention among the expert community.

Furthermore, during the meeting with staff of the CASS Institute of Ancient History, an agreement was reached on joint research of sources on the ancient and medieval history of the Kyrgyz people.

The official statement did not mention this fact, however, photographs published by the press service of the Presidential Administration show the opening ceremony of a book house of works by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bishkek.

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences is China’s leading national research and analysis center in the social sciences and humanities. Founded in 1977, it reports to the State Council of China. The Academy comprises dozens of research institutes and think tanks, focusing on history, economics, international relations, politics, and law. The Academy’s expert materials are used in the strategic decision-making of the Chinese leadership.

Gao Xiang is the President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and a renowned Chinese historian. He specializes in the history of China during the Qing Dynasty. He has authored scholarly works and analytical reports on history and the current international situation. He is considered one of China’s key experts in socio-political analysis.
link: https://24.kg/english/359720/
views: 133
Print
Related
Chinese investor intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in construction
Peony growing in Kyrgyzstan: China ready to share experience
China's trade with Central Asian countries increases by 12 percent
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
China – new level partner: Results of MFA’s work for 2025
China’s investment in Kyrgyzstan’s economy reaches $2.1 bln at year-end 2025
Uzbekistan to establish Coordination Center for Central Asia–China Cooperation
China updates registration rules for overseas food manufacturers
23 tons of dried apricots shipped to China for the first time in 2025 – Ministry
President of People's Republic of China wishes Sadyr Japarov Happy New Year
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan tonight Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan tonight
29 January, Thursday
10:53
Avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
10:43
Transition to 12-year education: Textbook developers selected for three subjects
10:37
Dense fog expected in Bishkek and Chui region
10:31
Documentary about Sadyr Japarov aired in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
10:09
Adylbek Kasymaliev reviews activities of National Investment Fund of Kyrgyzstan