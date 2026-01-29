Kyrgyzstan and China discuss cooperation between think tanks and historians

State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Arslan Koichiev met with Gao Xiang, President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), who heads one of China’s leading think tanks.

According to the press service of the Presidential Administration, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation between think tanks and the academic community of Kyrgyzstan and China, as well as interaction between historians of the two countries.

Arslan Koichiev noted that Gao Xiang is a renowned scholar specializing in the history of China during the Qing Dynasty, and his reports and assessments of the current international situation are a focus of attention among the expert community.

Furthermore, during the meeting with staff of the CASS Institute of Ancient History, an agreement was reached on joint research of sources on the ancient and medieval history of the Kyrgyz people.

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences is China’s leading national research and analysis center in the social sciences and humanities. Founded in 1977, it reports to the State Council of China. The Academy comprises dozens of research institutes and think tanks, focusing on history, economics, international relations, politics, and law. The Academy’s expert materials are used in the strategic decision-making of the Chinese leadership. Gao Xiang is the President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and a renowned Chinese historian. He specializes in the history of China during the Qing Dynasty. He has authored scholarly works and analytical reports on history and the current international situation. He is considered one of China’s key experts in socio-political analysis.

The official statement did not mention this fact, however, photographs published by the press service of the Presidential Administration show the opening ceremony of a book house of works by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bishkek.