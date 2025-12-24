Russia's Perm Krai increases timber exports to Kyrgyzstan sixfold

Russia’s Perm Krai has increased timber exports to Kyrgyzstan sixfold. Statistics from the regional office of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) say.

It is noted that Perm Krai is expanding economic cooperation with Central Asian countries.

From January 1 to December 23, shipments of softwood and hardwood timber and wood products to Kyrgyzstan increased sixfold. The republic received 12,370 cubic meters of products from suppliers. A year earlier, shipments for the same period totaled 2,050 cubic meters.

All exported products underwent mandatory phytosanitary inspection. Laboratory tests confirmed that the timber and timber products do not contain quarantine organisms and fully comply with the established requirements of the importing country, the agency noted.