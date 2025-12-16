China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Torobaev took part in the signing ceremony of a loan agreement intended to finance the construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

The agreement was signed between China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan Railway Company LLC (the joint project company) and a syndicate of Chinese banks, including the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China (Exim Bank).

The total cost of the railway project is estimated at $4.7 billion. Half of this amount—approximately $2.3 billion—will be provided by China as a 35-year loan to the joint project company established by the three countries.

Repayment of this loan will be made directly by the company itself. The remaining $2.3 billion will be contributed by the three states to the company’s charter capital in the following proportions: China — 51 percent, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan — 24.5 percent each.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Bakyt Torobaev emphasized that, under one of the key provisions of the investment agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the joint project company, full financial support for the project was required by December 20, 2025—a requirement that has already been successfully fulfilled.

«This achievement deserves high praise and clearly demonstrates the readiness of the Joint Project Company, established by the three countries, to implement projects of an international scale,» the deputy chairman said.

Zhou Xing, General Director of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan Railway Company LLC, noted that the joint project company will focus not only on the efficient use of the attracted funds, but also on ensuring reliable and timely fulfillment of all obligations under the agreement.

The construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway is one of the most technically and complex from engineering point of view projects in the region. The project includes the construction of 50 bridges and 29 tunnels with a total length of 120 kilometers.

This means that about 40 percent of the entire route will pass through tunnels and over bridges. Within Kyrgyzstan, the total length of the railway will be 304 kilometers.

It should be recalled that the official launch of construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway took place on December 27, 2024, with addresses by the presidents of the three countries. At that time, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the strategic importance of the project.