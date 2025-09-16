Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to be accelerated

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev held a meeting on the implementation of the project to build China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan international railway. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

As noted at the meeting, the construction of a temporary power supply line and access roads has already been completed. Work is currently underway to build production facilities and prepare the construction base.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of relocating utility lines, such as power lines, gas and water pipes, telephone cables. In addition, the provision of land for construction was discussed. Local government bodies received instructions to resolve these issues.

Following the meeting, Bakyt Torobaev instructed to accelerate all work: