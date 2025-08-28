Kyrgyzstan to host AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers: Match schedule

From September 3 to September 9, 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek will host the qualifying matches of the AFC U23 Asian Cup, the final stage of which will take place in 2026.

Teams from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Palestine and Sri Lanka will compete for a place in the next round of the tournament. All matches will be held at the Dolon Omurzakov stadium.

Match schedule:

September 3

— 4 p.m. Uzbekistan vs. Sri Lanka

— 8 p.m. Palestine vs. Kyrgyzstan

September 6

— 4 p.m. Sri Lanka vs. Palestine

— 8 p.m. Kyrgyzstan vs. Uzbekistan

September 9

— 4 p.m. Uzbekistan vs. Palestine

— 8 p.m. Kyrgyzstan vs. Sri Lanka

Ticket price is 500 soms.