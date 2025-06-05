15:51
Meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government starts in Dushanbe

The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) started today in Dushanbe. Kyrgyzstan is represented at the event by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

It is planned to discuss a number of key issues, including the development of economic cooperation, strengthening transport and energy integration, as well as migration policy and environmental protection. Particular attention will be paid to the implementation of joint projects in the field of sustainable development and digitalization.

The Republic of Tajikistan holds the chairmanship of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS in 2025. The meeting is being held in an expanded format with the participation of representatives of all CIS member states. It is expected that important documents will be signed following the meeting, aimed at deepening multifaceted cooperation within the Commonwealth.
