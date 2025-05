Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline FlyArystan will start operating flights from Almaty to Issyk-Kul International Airport. The airline reported.

It is noted that flights on this route will be operated from July 3 to August 31.

Flights will be operated twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays. Travel time from Almaty to Tamchy is 55 minutes, the return flight duration is 1 hour.

The tickets will cost from $47 one way.