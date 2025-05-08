Kambar-Ata 1: Minister discusses project implementation stages with contractors

Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev paid a working visit to Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As part of the visit, Taalaibek Ibraev took part in the opening ceremony of a plant for the production of sand and gravel mix and concrete. The plant was built by Astoria Group on the premises of Naryn HPP JSC, and its products will be used in the construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1.

The minister also visited Kambar-Ata HPP 1 site itself, where he inspected the ongoing construction of a bridge, roads, and tunnel concrete works. During negotiations with Chinese contractors, the stages of project implementation, construction quality, and future plans were discussed. Completion of the bridge is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Another important part of the visit was a stop at the construction site of a two-story administrative building for Electric Stations JSC in Kara-Kul, which is scheduled to be commissioned in August 2025.

The minister also inspected the reconstruction of the fourth hydro unit of Toktogul HPP and the second hydro unit of Uch-Korgon HPP. Work at both sites is progressing according to schedule: dismantling has been completed, and mounting work is now underway.