11:40
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Kambar-Ata 1: Minister discusses project implementation stages with contractors

Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev paid a working visit to Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As part of the visit, Taalaibek Ibraev took part in the opening ceremony of a plant for the production of sand and gravel mix and concrete. The plant was built by Astoria Group on the premises of Naryn HPP JSC, and its products will be used in the construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1.

The minister also visited Kambar-Ata HPP 1 site itself, where he inspected the ongoing construction of a bridge, roads, and tunnel concrete works. During negotiations with Chinese contractors, the stages of project implementation, construction quality, and future plans were discussed. Completion of the bridge is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Another important part of the visit was a stop at the construction site of a two-story administrative building for Electric Stations JSC in Kara-Kul, which is scheduled to be commissioned in August 2025.

The minister also inspected the reconstruction of the fourth hydro unit of Toktogul HPP and the second hydro unit of Uch-Korgon HPP. Work at both sites is progressing according to schedule: dismantling has been completed, and mounting work is now underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/328427/
views: 129
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman and World Bank representatives discuss Kambarata HPP-1
Kyrgyzstan to receive over $13 million for support of Kambar-Ata 1 construction
Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Construction of Kambarata HPP 1 discussed in Tashkent
Cabinet Chairman discusses development of Kambarata HPP-1 project with WB
Kambar-Ata 1 will enable optimal operation of Toktogul HPP — Sadyr Japarov
Kambar-Ata 1: IDA to allocate additional $13.6 million for feasibility study
European Investment Bank is offered participation in Kambar-Ata 1 project
Workers at Kambar-Ata 1 not paid their salaries for two months
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9 Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11 UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11
Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant
8 May, Thursday
11:16
Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by 35 percent — President Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by...
11:07
Winners of “Red Carnation” contest awarded in Bishkek
10:52
President Sadyr Japarov to attend anniversary Victory Parade in Moscow
10:43
Night of Museums to take place in Bishkek on May 17
10:39
Kambar-Ata 1: Minister discusses project implementation stages with contractors