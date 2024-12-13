13:00
Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov takes 4th place at World Swimming Championships

Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov took fourth place at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships, which is taking place on December 10-15 in Budapest. The Swimming Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported on social media.

In the final of the competition in the 100-meter breaststroke, Denis Petrashov showed a result of 55.91.

«Denis showed a confident result, setting a national record and achieving the highest result in the entire history of the participation of national teams of Kyrgyzstan in world championships,» the federation noted.

The Kyrgyzstani will compete in the 200-meter breaststroke at the championship.
