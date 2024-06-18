More than 300 kilometers of railway from China to run through Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz Republic will be responsible for the security of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway. Deputy head of the Ministry of Transport Yrysbek Bariev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament.

Deputies considered ratification of an agreement between the governments of China, Uzbekistan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in joint promotion of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway project, signed on June 6, 2024 in Beijing.

According to the General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise Azamat Sakiev, 311 kilometers out of 454 kilometers will run through Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Iskhak Masaliev asked who would guard the railway. In his opinion, several years ago the Chinese side intended to create a special structure.

«The document states that the Kyrgyz side undertakes to ensure security. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu has its own paramilitary security. A similar service will also be created here,» Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Yrysbek Bariev said.

The office for coordinating the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway was opened in Bishkek in January 2023. It coordinates joint measures to speed up construction work. The Design and Survey Institute of China Railway Construction Corporation is developing a feasibility study for the project.