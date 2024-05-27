15:27
USD 87.96
EUR 95.21
RUB 0.97
English

Cabinet to subsidize transport costs for export of onions and potatoes

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on subsidizing transport costs for the export of onions and potatoes. Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, announced at a meeting of the Parliament on agrarian policy, water resources, ecology and regional development.

According to him, sales of potatoes and onions to Uzbekistan have been opened. 160 million soms have been allocated to subsidize transport costs.

It should be noted that 20 percent of vegetables from the total production volume can be exported.
link: https://24.kg/english/295100/
views: 105
Print
Related
Trade of Kyrgyzstan: Country purchased six times more goods than it sold
Kyrgyzstan plans to export 10,000 tons of cherries to China
Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota
Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China
Kyrgyzstan exports 42,200 tons of potatoes in 2023
Kyrgyzstan creates brochure on exports to China
Kyrgyzstan extends ban on scrap metal exports
What agricultural products Kyrgyzstan imported and exported in 2023
Kyrgyzstan exports more than 850,000 tons of quarantineable products in 2023
Russian Export Center provides support to Kyrgyzstan of $120 million
Popular
Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained
Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev
Pakistani citizen thanks Kyrgyzstanis for help during protest in Bishkek Pakistani citizen thanks Kyrgyzstanis for help during protest in Bishkek
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to extend Digital Nomad project Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to extend Digital Nomad project
27 May, Monday
15:04
Turkish businessmen ready to buy Jalal-Abad nuts for 400 soms per kilogram Turkish businessmen ready to buy Jalal-Abad nuts for 40...
14:45
Cabinet to subsidize transport costs for export of onions and potatoes
14:40
MFA tells how many citizens of Pakistan and India stay in Kyrgyzstan
14:06
Education Ministry continues corruption. Deputy tells about collection of money
13:26
Foreigners may be allowed to buy real estate in Issyk-Kul region