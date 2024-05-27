Cabinet to subsidize transport costs for export of onions and potatoes

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on subsidizing transport costs for the export of onions and potatoes. Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, announced at a meeting of the Parliament on agrarian policy, water resources, ecology and regional development.

According to him, sales of potatoes and onions to Uzbekistan have been opened. 160 million soms have been allocated to subsidize transport costs.

It should be noted that 20 percent of vegetables from the total production volume can be exported.