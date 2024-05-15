Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 2023 level

The volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reached 8,245.3 billion cubic meters. Data of Electric Stations OJSC say.

As of May 14, 2023, there was 8,184.85 billion cubic meters of water in Toktogul reservoir.

For the first time since the beginning of 2024, the volume of water turned out to be higher than in the same period of 2023 by 60.45 million cubic meters.

To date, the water inflow exceeds the flow nine times. It is 1,143 cubic meters per second, flow rate is 127 cubic meters per second.

The water inflow has increased sharply in the last two days and for the first time since June 2023 exceeded 1,000 cubic meters.