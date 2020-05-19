13:09
SDMK announces date of Orozo Ait

Orozo Ait will be marked on May 24. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The muftiyat notes that the month of Ramadan ends on May 23.

«As you know, the month of Ramadan will last 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar calendar. Based on the experience of the international astronomical observatories for the Muslims of Central Asia, Orozo Ait is scheduled for May 24,» the SDMK says.

The muftiyat has not yet made a statement regarding the celebration of Orozo Ait.

It is forbidden to hold mass events and gather a large number of people during quarantine, therefore Orozo Ait should be celebrated at home with family members this year.
