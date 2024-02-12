16:05
XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown

The authorities of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) will donate $100,000 for elimination of consequences of the breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP). The Embassy of China in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China Du Dewen met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Aibek Moldogaziev. She noted that China and Kyrgyzstan are good neighbors and reliable partners.

«In connection with the breakdown at the heating and power in Bishkek, the Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, Ma Xingrui, sent a letter to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov and, on behalf of the Party Committee and the People’s Government of the XUAR, expressed condolences to the injured and provided humanitarian financial assistance to Bishkek in the amount of $100,000. The funds will be transferred by the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan to the account indicated by the Kyrgyz side in the near future,» the diplomatic mission noted.

The Deputy Minister expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for their sincere support, noting that the provision of humanitarian aid to the XUAR fully reflects the deep friendship between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and China. He noted that the Kyrgyz side is ready to further maintain close contacts and friendly cooperation in various fields with the XUAR in order to promote the development of relations between the two countries.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was resumed in full on February 7.
