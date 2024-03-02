Akylbek Japarov meets with business and bankers of Kashgar

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as part of his working trip to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, met with representatives of companies and executives of banks. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov invited Chinese banks to consider the possibility of investing in Kyrgyzstan, participating in projects for the construction of hydropower, solar and wind power plants. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers met with the management of Sunny company and told about the favorable investment conditions in Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, he held a meeting with the management of a large company specializing in the processing, storage and export of agricultural products, located in the Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture.

The parties exchanged views on the supply of organic agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan to China, storage in control warehouses and their further promotion to the market.