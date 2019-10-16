Preliminary dates of days off in 2020 announced

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan approved occupational calendar for 2020. Press service of the ministry reported.

The following non-working holidays are indicated in the calendar:

January 1 — New Year;

January 7 — Christmas;

February 23 — Defender of the Fatherland Day;

March 8 — International Women’s Day;

March 21 — public holiday Nooruz;

April 7 — April Revolution Day;

May 1 — Labor Day;

May 5 — Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic;

May 9 — Victory Day;

August 31 — Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic;

November 7-8 — Days of history and memory of ancestors;

Muslim holidays Orozo Ait and Kurman Ait, determined according to the lunar calendar.

If a non-working holiday falls on weekend, then day off is transferred to the next working day after the holiday.

«For the purpose of rational use of weekends and non-working holidays by employees, the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic has the right to transfer or postpone days off to other days,» the ministry noted.

Such holidays as February 23, March 8, March 21, May 9, November 7 and 8 fall on weekends in 2020.

Transfer of days off is approved by a government decree.

Shortened working days will be on January 6, March 20, April 6, April 30, May 4, May 8, November 6 and December 31.