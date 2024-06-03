President Japarov meets with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Kiyoto Tsuji. The press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed issues of strengthening political dialogue, inter-parliamentary relations, as well as the development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations.

The head of state noted that he warmly recalls his visit to Japan and emphasized that the results of the meetings with Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida laid a solid foundation for further deepening of partnership relations between the countries.

Noting the importance of holding the first summit of heads of state «Central Asia + Japan», Sadyr Japarov stated the historical significance of this meeting, which should play a key role in further deepening of regional cooperation within the framework of the dialogue and in the search for new, practically realizable forms of interaction.

The President emphasized that long-term cooperation with Japan in a wide range of areas of bilateral interaction is extremely important for Kyrgyzstan and added that the parties have a lot of work to do to achieve the set goals and objectives.

Kiyoto Tsuji, in turn, thanked for the reception and noted that holding of «Central Asia + Japan» dialogue should become a historic moment in the development of multilateral cooperation between the countries of the region.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, highly appreciating the interaction between the two countries in preparation for the summit, expressed readiness to fully direct efforts for the success of the event.

The Japanese side intends to put forward new cooperation initiatives to ensure the sustainable development of the region and address global issues, he said.

Kiyoto Tsuji emphasized that Japan, as part of deepening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, is ready to consider implementation of joint projects aimed at the development of tourism, human resources and support for small and medium-sized businesses.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the successful joint project «One Village — One Product».