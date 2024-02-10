Bishkek HPP breakdown: Post-accident cleanup completed

Work to eliminate the consequences of the accident at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP) was completed on Friday. The republican media headquarters reported.

Since February 2, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have carried out repair, cleaning and restoration work. Using motor pumps and special equipment, they pumped out water from the workshop, cleaned the area adjacent to it, insulated the building and restored the roof of the HPP building.

The emergency situation on the territory of the HPP has not yet been lifted.

«Employees from the fire testing laboratory of the Ministry of Emergency Situations conducted research to determine the causes of the fire. To eliminate the consequences of the emergency situation, more than 120 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 24 units of special equipment were involved,» the statement says.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was resumed in full on February 7.