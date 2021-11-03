09:41
USD 84.80
EUR 98.27
RUB 1.19
English

Price of potatoes grows by 5 soms for a month in Kyrgyzstan

Over the past month, price of potatoes has grown by 5.17 soms in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

If at the beginning of October potatoes cost an average of 29.93 soms, then in November their price reached 35.1 soms. Most of all, potatoes rose in price in Karakol (by 12.4 soms), Toktogul (by 10 soms) and Bishkek (by 6.15 soms).

At the same time, the highest prices for potatoes were registered in Toktogul (40 soms), Kara-Suu (37.52 soms) and Uzgen (36.99 soms). The lowest prices were registered in Chaek village (25 soms), as well as in Talas (28.04 soms) and Tokmak (29.97 soms).
link: https://24.kg/english/212486/
views: 53
Print
Related
Coal prices grow by almost 20 percent over year in Kyrgyzstan
Economist: Cabinet of Ministers, National Bank not able to stop rise in prices
Sugar price grows by almost 2.5 soms since beginning of month in Kyrgyzstan
Growth of food prices in Kyrgyzstan continues - National Statistical Committee
Akylbek Japarov comments on rising prices for food and fuel
Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan
Prices for fruits and vegetables grow by 16.4 percent in June
Prices for materials for home renovation grow by 10.5 percent for year
Carrots for 100 soms: Agriculture Ministry explains rise in prices
Food prices in May hit record highs for 10 years
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow
Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek
Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia
Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy
3 November, Wednesday
09:26
Price of potatoes grows by 5 soms for a month in Kyrgyzstan Price of potatoes grows by 5 soms for a month in Kyrgyz...
2 November, Tuesday
17:53
Elections 2021: Three candidates removed from registered party lists
17:44
Sadyr Japarov makes speech at UN Climate Change Conference
16:35
Mining sector: State hounds out investors instead of protecting them
15:16
COP26: Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait agree to expand cooperation
14:59
Two-story cafe burns down in Jalal-Abad region