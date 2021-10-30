10:39
Elections 2021: CEC registers 321 candidates in single-seat constituencies

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) registered 321 candidates in single-mandate constituencies. Press service of CEC reported.

Most of the candidates were registered in Chui region (63 people), the least — in Talas (15). At least 37 candidates will participate in the elections in Batken region, in Osh region — 59, in Jalal-Abad region — 50, in Naryn region — 29, in Issyk-Kul region — 41. At least 27 people were registered in Bishkek.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
