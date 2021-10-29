13:12
Approval rating of Sadyr Japarov slightly improves

Sadyr Japarov’s approval rating has slightly improved compared to August 2021, when the level of trust in the president declined. These are the results of another opinion poll conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI) in the country.

The question that the respondents were asked was: «Which politicians or public figures do you trust the most?»

At least 35 percent of respondents trust Sadyr Japarov (32 percent in August). The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev took the 2nd place (20 percent). The approval rating of the friend of the head of state declined by four percent compared to August. Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov took the third place with 7 percent.

It is noteworthy that the name of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov was not included in the rating at all.

At least 22 percent of the respondents do not trust anybody.

The opinion poll was conducted from September 11 to September 26, 2021 by interviewing through mobile and landline phones using computer technology. The sample group is n = 1,209 residents of Kyrgyzstan aged 18 and over.

In August 2021, Sadyr Japarov’s approval rating fell from 38 percent in the spring to 32 percent in the summer. These data are presented in a study by SIAR Research and Consulting, which was conducted by the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute (IRI).
