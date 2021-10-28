Kyrgyzstan and Iran discuss opening of railway corridor

Kyrgyzstan and Iran discussed opening of a railway corridor between the two countries. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The day before, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Investments Ruslan Kazakbaev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran Saeed Kharrazi. The latter presented the minister with an official invitation to visit Tehran.

The parties discussed the state of bilateral relations, priority areas of cooperation, including the opening of an Iranian trading house in Bishkek and a new railway corridor Iran — Turkmenistan — Uzbekistan — Kyrgyzstan using the transit capabilities of Bandar Abbas seaport, the development of tourist relations and an increase in the frequency and number of flights between the countries, as well as participation of the Iranian side in the implementation of hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Ruslan Kazakbaev invited Iranian companies to invest in priority sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, including tourism infrastructure in Issyk-Kul region.

In the run-up to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Foreign Minister proposed holding a number of joint events in Kyrgyzstan and Iran in 2022, including Days of Culture, Days of Cinema, music and folklore festivals, sports competitions, scientific and practical conferences and business forums.

It is noted that the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations will be celebrated with mutual official visits and holding of the 13th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission in Bishkek.