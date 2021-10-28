11:15
USD 84.79
EUR 98.42
RUB 1.22
English

Kyrgyzstan and Iran discuss opening of railway corridor

Kyrgyzstan and Iran discussed opening of a railway corridor between the two countries. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The day before, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Investments Ruslan Kazakbaev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran Saeed Kharrazi. The latter presented the minister with an official invitation to visit Tehran.

The parties discussed the state of bilateral relations, priority areas of cooperation, including the opening of an Iranian trading house in Bishkek and a new railway corridor Iran — Turkmenistan — Uzbekistan — Kyrgyzstan using the transit capabilities of Bandar Abbas seaport, the development of tourist relations and an increase in the frequency and number of flights between the countries, as well as participation of the Iranian side in the implementation of hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Ruslan Kazakbaev invited Iranian companies to invest in priority sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, including tourism infrastructure in Issyk-Kul region.

In the run-up to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Foreign Minister proposed holding a number of joint events in Kyrgyzstan and Iran in 2022, including Days of Culture, Days of Cinema, music and folklore festivals, sports competitions, scientific and practical conferences and business forums.

It is noted that the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations will be celebrated with mutual official visits and holding of the 13th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/211904/
views: 195
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to provide Lugovaya-Balykchy railway with electric power
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times
Kyrgyz-Iranian Business Forum takes place in Bishkek
Turkish company plans to build monorail in Bishkek
Direct flight opened from Kyrgyzstan to Iran
Russia ready to resume rail transportation of passengers
Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran
Uzbekistan ready to build some sections of railway to China
Exhibition of photographs and books dedicated to Iran to open in Bishkek
At least 47 railway wagons with goods arrive in Kyrgyzstan from Urumqi
Popular
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118 Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
28 October, Thursday
10:59
COVID-19 vaccination: Where and when Kyrgyzstanis can get Pfizer vaccine COVID-19 vaccination: Where and when Kyrgyzstanis can g...
10:31
Food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients continues to grow
10:24
Road accident involving Kyrgyzstani occurs in St. Petersburg
10:15
Olympic football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Oman
10:09
1,404 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 237 - in serious condition