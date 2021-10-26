Elections 2021: At least 250 women run from parties

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reported how many women are running from political parties.

According to the lists of political organizations, 250 women will participate in the elections, 27 — in single-mandate constituencies. The deputy Makhabat Mavlyanova, who put forward her candidacy in Kok-Zhar district No. 4, refused to participate.

The CEC also denied registration of the candidate in Alamedin constituency No. 25 Anara Isiraliyeva, Guzel Kamil kyzy, who was nominated in Sverdlovsky constituency No. 29, and Elena Kipacheva, running in Pervomaisky constituency No. 27. The women did not pay the election deposit of 100,000 soms.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.