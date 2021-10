The final matches of Kok-Boru Championship of Kyrgyzstan took place the day before. The Kok-Boru Federation reported on Instagram.

The teams from Talas and Issyk-Kul regions competed for the third place. Talas won with a score 8-3.

The Chui and Osh regions met in the final. Chui region won with a score 8-2.

Nine teams participated in the championship — the teams of Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul, Naryn, Jalal-Abad, Osh, Batken regions, as well as the teams of Bishkek and Osh cities.